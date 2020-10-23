PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2020CW3039; WILLIAM ROY MARSHALL, DEBORAH SUE MCKNIGHT 17598 County Rd 386, Buena Vista, CO 81211, TODD and BELINDA TIPTON 35410 Highway 24, Buena Vista, CO 81211, and LINDA K. REINHOLD REV. TRUST, c/o Kathy Reinhold, 35315 Highway 24, Buena Vista, CO 81211(Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Balcomb & Green P.C., Scott Grosscup, P.O. Drawer 790, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 (970) 945-6546).
Amended Application for Determination of Water Right (Surface) Pursuant to § 37-92-302(1)(a), C.R.S.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
Seeking interpretation of a Decree entered in Case No. 5792 to recognize that the Bartholomew Ditch right could continue to be used for irrigation purposes until such time that the change to industrial uses has been implemented. All applicant’s own property that receive water for irrigation purposes from the Bartholomew Ditch Alternate Diversion Points 1, 2, or 3 located on Frenchman Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River. The Bartholomew Ditch was first decreed in Civil Action 1127, Chaffee County District Court, for a total of 4 cfs to irrigate 200 acres of land with appropriation dates of 6/30/1882 (“Priority 115”) and 9/24/1883 (“Priority 136”). The original decreed location is on the North bank of Frenchman’s Creek at a point 325 feet West from where said creek crosses the line running North and South between the NE1/4 and the NW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 10, Township 13 South, Range 79 West in Chaffee County, Colorado. In Civil Action 5792 (“Decree 5792”) the former owner obtained a water court decree adding three alternate points of diversion for 0.5 cfs of Priority 115 and 1.5 cfs of Priority 136. See Exhibit 1 attached to the application. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). A point on the south bank of Frenchman Creek 300 feet Easterly from the West line of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) It also granted the right to use 1.5 cfs for non-consumptive industrial use to be diverted at Points No. 2 and 3. After the issuance of Decree 5792, Alternate points of diversion 1, 2, and 3 were constructed. The industrial uses were never developed. Diversion Number One: a point on the south bank of Frenchman Creek 300 feet Easterly from the West line of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 10, Township 13 South, Range 79 West of the Sixth PM, Chaffee County, Colorado, and alternate or supplemental point of: Diversion Number Two: a point on the South bank of Frenchman Creek approximately 849 ft. Westerly from the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section 11, Township 13 south, Range 79 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian, or at Alternate or supplemental point of: Diversion Number Three: a point on the Southerly bank of Frenchman Creek approximately 645 feet Westerly from the East line of the said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of section 11, Township 13 South, Range 79 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian, aforesaid, all of said water rights being in Chaffee County, Colorado, in Water District Number 11, and that said Petitioners desire to continue to divert Alternatively and Supplementally and not concurrently such water right at its present point of diversion. Applicants, and Applicants’ predecessors in interest, have used the water diverted at the Alternate Points 1 through 3 to irrigate their respective properties. Use of the Bartholomew Ditch water rights for irrigation purposes has repeatedly been recognized by the Division Engineer. Applicants request a Declaratory Judgment to clarify Decree 5792 added non-consumptive industrial use to Priority 136 such that water can continue to be used for irrigation purposes until it is put to a non-consumptive use. A full copy of the application is available by contacting Applicants’ counsel.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of October 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
________________________________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail October 23, 2020
