PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3052; PAUL M. CAMPBELL, P.O. Box 806, Salida CO 81201 (Please address all pleadings and correspondence regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Cynthia F. Covell, Andrea L. Benson and Gilbert Y. Marchand, Alperstein & Covell P.C., 1600 Broadway Suite 1070, Denver, CO 80202, (303) 894-8191).
Amended Application for Adjudication of Spring (C.R.S. § 37-92-103(14)(b))
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Description of Application: Applicant’s property is subject to an agriculture conservation easement with Central Colorado Conservancy pursuant to which Applicant has committed to limit the use of his property to agricultural and related compatible uses in order to conserve, maintain and enhance Chaffee County’s economic resources related to agriculture, wildlife habitat, water resources and scenic open space. Continuing drought conditions have limited Applicant’s ability to provide water for livestock and wildlife as contemplated by the conservation easement and Applicant’s livestock operation. This application seeks to adjudicate Campbell Spring #6. Water from the Campbell Spring #6 will be captured or concentrated in a surface or near-surface structure located at or within 50 feet of the spring’s natural discharge point and the water will be conveyed by gravity flow into an existing stock pond that is otherwise filled only intermittently. See C.R.S. § 37-92-103(14)(b). 3. Name of Structure: Campbell Spring #6. 4. Location of Structure and Point of Diversion: UTM coordinates: Zone 13: 405679.1 Easting; 4255527.3, Northing (UTM Coordinates obtained from CDSS Map Viewer Location Converter from latitude and longitude readings based on hand-held GPS.); PLSS: NE1/4SE1/4, Section 4, Township 48 North, Range 8 E, NMPM. See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) Source: Spring tributary to Poncha Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. 5. Information about Appropriation: A. Date of appropriation: Date of filing application. B. How appropriation was initiated: Formation of intent to appropriate followed by execution of conservation easement and filing of this application. C. Date water applied to beneficial use: N/A. 6. Amount claimed: 0.013 cfs (6 gpm), conditional. Use and Location of Use. Stockwatering and wildlife watering. 7. Use and Location of Use: will be an existing stockwatering pond located at the following UTM coordinates: Zone 13, 405667.5 Easting, 4254540.9 Northing; PLSS: NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 9, Township 48 North, Range 8 East, NMPM. (UTM Coordinates and PLSS location obtained from CDSS Map Viewer Location Converter from latitude and longitude readings based on hand-held GPS.) Shown on Exhibit A. 8. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure or existing storage pool is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored: C.R.S. § 37-92-302(b)(2) provides that in determining the owner of potentially affected land for purposes of the required notice to landowners, the applicant may rely upon the real estate records of the county assessor for the county in which the land is located. The Chaffee County Assessor’s Office website states that “no information is available” regarding the ownership of the land on which Campbell Spring #6 is located. Applicant believes the Campbell Spring #6 is located on land in the San Isabel National Forest and will provide notice of this application to Pike-San Isabel National Forests, 2840 Kachina Drive, Pueblo CO 81008. The stockwatering pond to which water from Campbell Spring #6 will be delivered is located on land owned by Cognito Ranch LLC, c/o Richard Minkoff, 4163 Wolff Street, Denver CO 80212-2227.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of October 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
Published in The Mountain Mail October 23, 2020
