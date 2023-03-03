PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
The MISSOURI PARK DITCH COMPANY has received, pursuant to § 7-42-114, C.R.S., the following demand that a certificate be issued for Certificate No.589 for one (1) share issued to Jason M. Haug:
NOTIFICATION OF LOST CERTIFICATE FOR MISSOURI PARK DITCH COMPANY
STATE OF COLORADO )
) ss
COUNTY OF CHAFFEE )
STATEMENT OF LOSS
Jason M. Haug (the "Affiant"), being of lawful age and having been duly sworn upon oath, states as follows:
1. That the Affiant is the assignee and/or the legal representative of the owner of one (1) shares of Missouri Park Ditch Company (the "Company"), as evidenced by Certificate No. 589 (the "Certificate").
2. That the Certificate has been lost, mislaid, or destroyed.
3. That the Certificate is the property of the Affiant and that it has not been transferred or hypothecated by Affiant.
4. That, pursuant to C.R.S., Section 7-42-114, Affiant demands that the Company issue a duplicate certificate to Affiant as outlined in C.R.S., Sections 7-42-114 through 117.
5. That Affiant further states that he/she shall be responsible for all expenses incurred by the Company in issuance of the duplicate certificate, and that he/she shall indemnify and hold harmless the Company from and against all loss, damage, and expense which may occur by reason of any person or persons presenting the Certificate to the Company and seeking the benefits and privileges thereof.
FURTHER AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.
Jason Haug
7625 CR 253
Subscribed and sworn to before me this 24th day of February, 2023, by Jason Haug.
My Commission Expires:
July 21, 2026
Breanna Carissa Turner
Notary Public
All assessments levied by the Missouri Park Ditch Company against the subject shares have been fully paid by the stockholders, legal representative(s) or assignee(s).
Notice is hereby given that, on or after May 1, 2023, the Missouri Park Ditch Company will issue a duplicate certificate of the subject certificate in accordance with §§ 7-42-114 to 7-42-117, C.R.S., to the registered owners or the registered owners legal representatives or assignee(s) or any lienholder named in the books of the Missouri Park Ditch Company unless a contrary claim is filed. Any person or entity claiming an interest in the subject certificate must file a claim with the Missouri Park Ditch Company prior to April 30, 2023. Any and all claims to the subject certificate shall be forfeited and abandoned if not submitted to the Missouri Park Ditch Company prior to this date.
THE MISSOURI PARK DITCH COMPANY
By: Carolyn Alexander
Secretary/Treasurer
Missouri Park Ditch Company
PO Box 184
Poncha Springs. Co 81242
Published in The Mountain Mail March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2023
