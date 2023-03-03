PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Box Rezone
Applicants: Marilyn Box for the Box Living Trust
Location: 33890 Vista Verde Circle, Buena Vista
Zone: Rural and Residential
Request: To change the portion of Lot 31 A, Mt. Harvard Valley Development Subdivision Filing 1, that is currently zoned Rural to Residential zoning. The property has been approved for a two lot minor subdivision, and the new lot will be included in the Mt. Harvard Valley Development HOA.
Planner: Christie Barton, 719-530-5572, cbarton@chaffeecounty.org
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 6:00 pm. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org. If you have any comments, you may write send a written comment to the planner by email, drop off a paper copy, or present your concerns at the public meeting in person or via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Written comments need to arrive the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 3, 2023
