PUBLIC NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing regarding the proposed budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2020 will be opened at the regular meeting of the Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees on October 27, 2020. Copies of the proposed budget amendment are available online for public inspection at www.buenavistaco.gov and at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street. The public hearing will conclude at the virtual Board of Trustees Meeting October 27, 2020 via ZOOM beginning at 7:00 p.m. Any interested person of the Town of Buena Vista may inspect the proposed budget and file or register objections with the Town Clerk at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget amendment.
Currently all Board of Trustee Meetings are being conducted virtually, and to participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings you must connect to the video conference. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agendas which are posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon prior to the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at
719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
Published in The Mountain Mail October 23, 2020
