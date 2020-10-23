PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE of public hearing and
resolution initiating annexation proceedings
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Annexation of property hereinafter described has been presented to the Board of Trustees of the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado and found to be in apparent compliance with the applicable provisions of law. The Board of Trustees has adopted a Resolution setting a public hearing to be held at 6:30 P.M. on November 23rd, 2020, at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242, to determine if the proposed annexation complies with the applicable requirements of law.
Any person may appear at the hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be considered by the Board of Trustees. The Resolution provides as follows:
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
RESOLUTION #2020-1
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO AS FOLLOWS:
1. That annexation proceedings be initiated upon a Petition for Annexation of the following described property to the Town, which Petition appears to be in substantial compliance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 31, Article 12, Colorado Revised Statutes.
2. Description of property proposed for annexation: See, attached Exhibit A.
3. Therefore, 6:30 P.M. on November 23rd, 2020 is hereby established as the date and time, and the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, in Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242, as the place, for a public hearing to be held to determine if the proposed annexation complies with Sections 3112104 and 3112105, C.R.S. or such parts thereof as may be required to establish eligibility under Part 1 of Chapter 31, Article 12 of said statutes.
PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 28th day of September 2020, the vote upon roll call being as follows:
For: 6__
Against: __0___
Abstain: __0___
Absent: __1__
FOR THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
By:_______________________
Brian Berger, Town Clerk
By:_______________________
Ben Scanga, Mayor
Published in the Mountain Mail
Publish Weekly:
First Publication: October 2nd, 2020
Second Publication: October 9th, 2020
Third Publication: October 16th, 2020
Fourth Publication: October 23rd, 2020
EXHIBIT A
Legal Description of Proposed Annexation
McFarland Annexation No. 1 to the Town of Poncha Springs
The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and is described as follows:
A tract of land located in the south half of the southeast quarter (S1/2 SE1/4) of Section 4 and the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter (NW1/4 NE1/4) of section 9, Township 49 North, Ranch 8 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the section line common to said section 4 and 9, from whence the section corner (2 ½” pipe with a 3 ¼” aluminum cap in a monument box) common to sections 3, 4, 9 and 10 bears South 88⁰07’29” East 1041.76 feet; thence proceeding around the tract of land to the annexed, North 88⁰07’29” West along said common section line 283.20 feet to the northeast corner of the said NW ¼ NE ¼ of Section 9;
Thence South 00⁰33’25” West along the east boundary of said NW1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 14.80 feet to the south right-of-way boundary of US Highway No. 50;
Thence North 88⁰47’23” West along said highway right-of-way 354.87 feet to a 5/8” rebar at the Northeast corner of Tract B of the LaRue-McFarland Boundary Line Adjustment per plat filed under Reception No. 421049 of the Chaffee County records;
Thence South 00⁰01’20” West along the east boundary of said Tract B a distance of 225.0 feet;
Thence North 88⁰48’04” West 224.39 feet to the west boundary of said Tract B;
Thence North 00⁰52’43” East 225.0 feet to a rebar with a 1 ¾” steel disc stamped “BLQ ENGR 7661” at the Northwest corner of said Tract B, being a point on the south boundary of U.S. Highway No. 50;
Thence continuing North 00⁰52’43” East 101.14 feet to the north right-of-way boundary of U.S. Highway No. 50;
Thence alongalong said north highway right-of-way the following two (2) courses and distances, first South 88⁰56’46” East 773.57 feet; and thence North 83⁰45’10” East 85.11 feet to a 5/8” rebar on the west boundary of the Garcia Annexation to the Town of Poncha Springs;
Thence leaving said right-of-way, south 00⁰21’14” West 102.81 feet to the point of beginning.
Containing 3.09 Acres.
McFarland Annexation No. 2 to the Town of Poncha Springs
A tract of land located within Tract B of the LaRue-McFarland Boundary Line Adjustment (Reception No. 421049) in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW1/4 NE1/4)of Section 9, Township 49 North, Range 8 East of the New Mexico Principal meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the east boundary of said Tract B of the LaRue-McFarland Boundary Line Adjustment, from whence a 5/8” rebar at the Northeast corner of said Tract B bears North 00⁰01’20” East 225.0 feet;
Thence proceeding around the tract of land to be annexed, South 00⁰01’20” West along said east tract boundary 123.91 feet to an angle point in said tract boundary;
Thence South 00⁰07’16” East 315.92 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1 ½” aluminum cap at the southeast corner of said Tract B; thence along the south boundary of said Tract B the following two (2) courses and distances;
First north 78⁰11’10” west 201.85 feet to a 5/8” rebar with a 1 ½” aluminum cap; and thence North 84⁰50’39” west 33.70 feet to a 5/8” rebar at the Southwest corner of said Tract B;
Thence North 00⁰52’43” East along the west boundary of said Tract B a distance of 400.08 feet to a point from whence a rebar with 1 ¾” steel disc stamped “BLQ ENGR 7661” at the Northwest corner of said Tract B bears north 00⁰52’43” East 225.0 Feet; thence South 88⁰48’04” East 224.39 feet to the point of beginning.
Containing 2.19 acres.
Also know by street address: 11344 W Hwy 50 and Assessor’s Schedule and Parcel No. #380509100071
