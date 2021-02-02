PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Proposal
Salida School District R-32-J is seeking Request for Proposals for Contracted Services for Professional Audit Services. The full Request for Proposal can be found on the School Website; http://salida.schools.com/ , About District tab, Procurement. Proposals are due to the Business Manager located @ 349 E. 9th Street, Salida, CO 80201 by 4 PM on March 5, 2021.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 22, 26 and 29, February 2, 2021
