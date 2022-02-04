PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following matter:
Name of Matter: Appeal of Administrative Decision Denying Short Term Rental License Application, 13500 CR 220, Salida, CO
Applicants: Tracey & Covell Trust, c/o Ben Tracy and Colleen Covell
Location: 13500 CR 220, Salida, CO
Zone: Rural
Request: To appeal the denial of a short term rental license for the 2022 year.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m., to be held via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida at and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the matter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter, or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 4, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.