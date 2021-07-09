PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 09
(SERIES 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, REZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS 900 J STREET FROM COMMERCIAL (C-1) TO MANUFACTURED HOUSING RESIDENTIAL (R-4)
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 1st day of June, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of July 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 6th day of July, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
_________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
ATTEST:
[SEAL]
______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 4th day of June, 2021 and BY TITLE ONLY, after Final Adoption on the 9th day of July, 2021.
By: _______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 9, 2021
