PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue
PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201
719.539.2561
Plaintiff(s):
City of Salida, Colorado, a Colorado municipal corporation,
v.
Defendant(s):
L. B. Dickinson; all unknown heirs, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action
Attorney:
Wilson Williams LLP
Dylan Berget, Esq., Atty. Reg. #58379
317 W South Boulder Road, Suite 6, Louisville CO 80027
Telephone: (303) 376-8512
Case No.: 2023CV30006
Division: 2
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons will be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situated in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached to and made a part of this Summons by this reference.
Date: February 15, 2023.
Wilson Williams LLP
By: /s/ Dylan Berget
Dylan Berget #58379
Published in the Mountain Mail.
First Publication: February 17, 2023
Last Publication: March 17, 2023
THIS SUMMONS IS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RULE 4(g), COLORADO RULES OF CIVIL PROCEDURE. THIS FORM SHOULD NOT BE USED WHERE PERSONAL SERVICE IS DESIRED.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
OF A
TRACT OF LAND
A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED WITHIN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE EAST 1/16TH CORNER BETWEEN SAID SECTION 5 AND SECTION 8, BEING MARKED BY A 2 ½” ALUMINUM CAP STAMPED LS 37937, FROM WHENCE THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 5, BEING MARKED BY A B.L.M. BRASS CAP, BEARS SOUTH 89°03’54” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1335.20 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 89°03’54” WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF THE SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 868.49 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AT RECEPTION NO. 364295;
THENCE NORTH 01°02’05” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 8.11 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1 OF THE ARMSTRONG-CITY OF SALIDA BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT AS RECORDED AT RECEPTION NO. 483414;
THENCE SOUTH 89°21’03” EAST, ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 489.07 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 89°29’23” EAST, ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 85.92 FEET TO THE COMMON CORNER OF SAID LOT 1 AND LOT 2 OF THE SAID ARMSTRONG-CITY OF SALIDA BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT;
THENCE SOUTH 89°29’23” EAST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 273.62 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 79°29’12” EAST, ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 20.03 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 00°07’11” WEST, ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 9.88 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
CONTAINING 0.21 ACRES
PREPARED BY:
LANDMARK SURVEYING & MAPPING
SYDNEY A. SCHIEREN, PLS 37937
PO BOX 668
SALIDA, COLORADO 81201
