PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 13
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, APPROVING THE TRANSFER AND CONVEYANCE OF REAL PROPERTY, LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF M STREET AND W. THIRD STREET, FROM THE CITY OF SALIDA TO THE CHAFFEE HOUSING TRUST, AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF CERTAIN AGREEMENTS FOR SAID SALE
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado ("City") is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes§ 31-15-713, the City, acting by and through its City Council ("Council"), possesses the authority to sell and dispose of real estate owned by the City by ordinance, where the real property was not used or held for park purposes or any governmental purpose; and
WHEREAS, the City owns certain real property within the City at the intersection of M Street and W. Third Street (the "Property"), more particularly described in Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference; and
WHEREAS, over the last few years, the City Council has consistently adopted as an essential priority and fundamental goal the increased development and availability of affordable housing for the City's workforce; and
WHEREAS, in furtherance of these goals, the City and the Chaffee Housing Trust are negotiating agreements under which the City will convey the Property to Chaffee Housing Trust for the purpose of constrncting a new six unit residential development, which will be for sale or rental to households earning at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) in perpetuity; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds and determines that the Property has not been a public park, and is not, or has not been, used or held for any governmental purpose; and
WHEREAS, the City Council therefore desires to approve the transfer and conveyance of the Property conditioned upon execution of a development agreement and the completion of certain improvements at M Street and W. Third Street.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusion s, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Conveyance of real property. Pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes § 31- 15-713, the City Council hereby approves the conveyance and transfer of the real property described on Exhibit A, to the Chaffee Housing Trust, and authorizes and directs the Mayor to execute a quit claim deed and such other instruments as necessary to effect such conveyance, in form approved by the City Attorney.
Section 3. Development Agreement Approved. In connection with the sale of Property approved by Section 2 above, and in order to ensure the timely construction of the new six unit residential development, for sale or rental to households earning at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) in perpetuity, the City Council hereby authorizes and directs the Mayor to execute a development agreement and any associated documents, in form approved by the City Attorney.
Section 4. Conditions of Approval of Sale of Property. The transfer and conveyance of property and execution of deed approved by Section 2 above is expressly contingent upon the satisfaction of all of the following conditions precedent: (1) the execution of a development agreement, and any associated documents, in form approved by the City Attorney; (2) the completion of improvements at M Street and W. Third Street, including (a) the relocation of sewer line from East Crestone Avenue to M Street (final cost to be paid for by Chaffee Housing Trust prior to transfer); (b) relocation of water line within M Street (to be paid for by City); and
(c) reconstruction and paving of M Street, meeting alignment and grades approved by Public
Works (to be paid for by City).
Section 5. Severability. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on December 15, 2020, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on
this 15TH day of December
January, 2021.
2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 5th day of
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED
PUBLISHED IN FULL BY TITLE ONLY by the City Council on this day of _______, 2021.
City of Salida
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail December 18, 2020
