Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec. 38-21.5-101 CRS, the personal property of Rachel Jimenez (also known as Rachel Whitmore), 629 D Street, Salida CO 81201, in storage unit E143, will be sold for an amount due Many Minis, 916 Palmer St., Salida CO 81201. Unit contents: Miscellaneous items. Sale will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Unit E143 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Many Minis reserves the right to cancel the auction without notice.
NOTICE TO RUN ON TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 AND FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021.
A copy of this notice is being provided to the Chaffee County Sheriff, as required by law.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 16 and 19, 2021
