PUBLIC NOTICE
PURSUANT TO THE LIQUOR LAWS
OF COLORADO
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado, the Salida Brewing Company, Inc. dba Salida Brewing Company, has requested the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado to grant a Brew Pub (City) liquor license to manufacture malt liquors and to sell malt, vinous, and spirituous liquors for consumption on premises and to sell malt liquors for off-premises consumption at 228 N F Street, Salida, Colorado 81201.
A hearing on the application received January 26, 2022 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at 448 E 1st Street Room 190 or remotely through the GoToWebinar via the following direct link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
LOCAL LICENSING AUTHORITY
_____________________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
Premises Posted by: March 4, 2022
Published in The Mountain Mail February 4, 2022
