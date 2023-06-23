PUBLIC NOTICE
Advertisement for Bids
Request for Proposals (RFP)
Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado – Poncha Springs Land Planning and Layout
Subject: The Town of Poncha Springs is seeking interested persons or firms to perform the public engagement, planning, and preliminary layout process for future improvements of municipally owned land in Poncha Springs.
Submit Bids To:
Town of Poncha Springs, Attn: Brian Berger
333 Burnett Avenue or PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Email: manager@ponchasprings.us
Sealed BIDS for the Poncha Springs Land Planning and Layout will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue – PO Box 190, Poncha Springs, CO until Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm either by mail, email or in person at which time, they will be opened and read.
Summary: The Town of Poncha Springs is seeking qualified Bids to perform the work necessary for public engagement, planning, and preliminary layout of future improvements on publicly owned property. The successful bidder will provide the items identified in the full RFP which includes the following:
• A “Statement of Qualifications” demonstrating recent, relevant experience, including references from successfully completed projects.
• Bid price to include:
Phase I:
- Reviewing of the Town of Poncha Springs Parks and Rec Master Plan, Comprehensive Plan, and current municipal land inventory and opportunities.
- Create and promote an online survey.
- Conducting a public engagement process with Poncha Springs residents, stakeholders, the Town Board of Trustees and the Planning and Zoning Commission consisting of public forums, workshops, and focus group interviews.
- Compiling a comprehensive list of ranked priorities identified through the public engagement process.
Phase 2:
- Upon identification of community and stakeholder priorities Phase 2 will consist of initiating the layout process of municipally owned property.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday July 5th, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 followed by a site visit. Last day for bid questions is July 7th at 12:00 pm. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing by email to manager@ponchasprings.us. Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Copies of the full Request for Proposals are available. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Qualified contractor email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of Park Planning and Layout Project and must be sent to the following emails address: manager@ponchasprings.us.
Town Trustees will consider awarding the Bid at their regular Board of Trustees Meeting on Monday, July 24, 2023 beginning at 6:30 pm.
Brian Berger
Administrator
Published in The Mountain Mail June 20, 23, 27 and 30, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.