Public Notice

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Kenneth E. Hardwick a/k/a Kenneth Edward Hardwick; a/k/a Kenneth Hardwick; a/k/a Ken E. Hardwick; a/k/a Ken Edward Hardwick; a/k/a Ken Hardwick, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30009

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before August 23, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Myka M. Landry, ATL for PR Diana S. Smith

PO Box 2276

Elizabeth, CO 80107

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Myka Marie Landry

133 County Road 17, Ste. E2E

PO Box 2276

Elizabeth, Colorado 80107

Phone Number: 303-802-4672    

Email: mykalandry@mykalandrylaw.com

FAX Number: 303-646-2020

Atty. Reg. #:  20430

Published in The Mountain Mail March 16, 23 and 30, 2021

