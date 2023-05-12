PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
(719)539-2561
Case Number: 2022CV030047, Division 2
Petitioner: THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, a Colorado statutory municipality
Respondents: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MG PALMER and DEE DEE COPPER, in her official capacity as the COUNTY TREASURER OF CHAFFEE COUNTY.
Attorneys for Petitioner:
Jefferson H. Parker, No. 26205
Daniel P. Harvey, No. 49863
Hoffmann, Parker, Wilson & Carberry, P.C.
511 Sixteenth Street, Suite 610
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 825-6444
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION ACTION TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY RIGHTS
TO RESPONDENT All Unknown Heirs of M.G. Palmer
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition in Condemnation has been filed in this Court by the above-named Petitioner seeking to acquire by condemnation the following real property and other interests therein in fee pursuant to Colorado law to construct, operate and make available for use, an affordable housing project; said property in this state and county in which you may have an interest, being more particularly described as follows:
That portion of Block 73, Town of Buena Vista, which lies within the SW ¼ of Section 9, as shown on the 1879 Plat of the Town of Buena Vista, deposited to the County of Chaffee on October 4, 1879 and filed as SUR 1458, and as further shown on the 1996 Plat of the Town of Buena Vista, recorded on February 1, 1996 under reception number 283040 in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and whose boundary is more particularly described as:
Beginning at a point which lies N01'26'50"W a distance of 77.98 feet from an aluminum cap stamped LS 16117 marking the northeast corner of Block 74, Town of Buena Vista, thence N01'26'50"W a distance of 48.58 feet, thence S69'25'00"W a distance of 50.94 feet along the southerly Carbonate street right-of-way, thence S57'55'00"E a distance of 57.73 feet along the northerly Utah Street right-of-way to the point of the beginning, said Block 73 containing 1169 square feet, more or less.
You are hereby required to file an Answer or otherwise respond in Division 2, Chaffee County District Court, 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201, no later than June 30, 2023, to answer or otherwise respond to said Petition. If you fail to file your Answer or other response by that date, the Court will proceed to ascertain the compensation to be paid to the owners and title to the above-described property interest will be vested in Petitioner as provided by law.
DATED: May 5, 2023
Published in The Mountain Mail May 5, 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2023
