PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec. 38-21.5-101CRS, the personal property of Ernest Schoening, PO Box 1680, Buena Vista CO 81211, or c/o 31455 N. Highway 24, Buena Vista CO 81211, in storage unit C063, will be sold for an amount due Many Minis, 916 Palmer St., Salida CO 81201. Unit contents: Miscellaneous items. Sale will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Unit C063 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Many Minis reserves the right to cancel the auction without notice.
This notice will be published in The Mountain Mail TUESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2021 AND TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021.
A copy of this notice is being provided to the Chaffee County Sheriff, as required by law.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 26 and February 2, 2021
