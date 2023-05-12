Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.