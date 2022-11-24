PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Laurie Violet James, a/k/a Laurie V. James, a/k/a Laurie James, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30038
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before March 25, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Pete Cordova, #11881
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Pete Cordova, Esq.
Cordova Law Firm, LLP
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: (719) 539-6679
E-mail: pete@cordovalaw.com
Fax Number: (719) 539-3020
Atty. Reg. #: 11881
Published in The Mountain Mail November 25, December 2 and 9, 2022
