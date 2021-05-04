PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of: Carolyn Casey, aka Carolyn A. Casey, aka Carolyn Ann Casey, aka Carolyn Howlett, aka Carolyn A. Howlett, aka Carolyn Case, aka Carolyn Ann Case Howlett, Deceased
Case Number 21PR21
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the co-personal representatives or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 20, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Allen Howlett
Address: 11453 W. Hiawatha, Dr.,
Boise, ID 83709
Phone Number: (970)581.4877
Published in The Mountain Mail April 20, 27 and May 4, 2021
