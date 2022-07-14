PUBLIC NOTICE

The West Custer County Hospital District wishes to consider qualified applicants to establish and operate a full-service pharmacy in the Custer County Health Center building at 704 Edwards Ave., Westcliffe, CO 81252

Interested parties may receive a detailed Request For Proposal at:

admin@westcustercountyhospitaldistrict.com

Published in The Mountain Mail July 12, 15, 19 and 22, 2022

