PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County is seeking proposals from qualified persons or entities interested in leasing the property currently owned by Chaffee County and described as the S1/2 of the SE1/4, Section 3, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (“Property”). This property is located north of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds and has been historically used for irrigation and ranching operations. If interested, a map of the property and the Request for Proposal Summary are available at www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices . Deadline for proposals is March 20, 2021.
Proposals may be returned to P.O. Box 699, Salida Colorado 81201, Attn: Bob Christiansen or e-mailed to the Chaffee County Administrative office at chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 5, 9, 12, 16 and 19, 2021
