PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Quotes
Chaffee County is seeking quotes for the provision of janitorial/cleaning of the following county building:
• County Administrative Office and Judicial Building located at 104 Crestone Avenue in Salida, Colorado. These two buildings house the following:
Administrative offices: 18,518 Total Square Feet
- Clerk and Recorder Offices
- County Treasurer Offices
- Weed Department Office
- Developmental Services Department
- District Attorney’s Office
- County Administration Office
- County Finance Office
- County Commissioner Offices (3)
- County Attorney Offices
- Bathrooms (2) public (2) private
- Commissioner Meeting Room
- Two Mini Conference Meeting Rooms
Judicial Complex (upper floor) 11,043 Total Square Feet includes Sheriff/Probation Offices
- Courtrooms
- Court Clerk Offices
- Restrooms
- Judges chambers
Sheriff and Probation Offices (ground level)
- Clerk and Administrative offices
- Sheriff Office
- Undersheriff office
- Detective office
- Conference Room
- Public restrooms
- Break room
Touber Building – 448 E. First, Salida
- Public Health Offices First Floor
- 14 offices
- Dept of Human Services
- 31 offices
- Common Areas
- 7 bathrooms
- 5 kitchens
- 6 meeting or conference areas
- hallways (carpet and tile)
General Scope of Work:
Daily:
- Empty trash receptacles offices and bathrooms and replace bags
- Vacuum carpets all areas
- Clean restrooms
- Clean water fountains
- Mop floors
Biweekly:
- Dust public areas including windowsills, pictures frames
- Clean walls and elevators and sanitize with disinfectant
- Polish stainless steel as warranted
Submittal Details and Deadline:
Please submit a written quote for either building or both by no later than November 30, 2020 to the County Administrator at: bchristiansen@chaffeecounty.org or by mailing to:
Chaffee County Administrative Offices
Attn: Administrator’s Office
PO BOX 699
Salida, CO 81201
Submittal of the proposal shall be taken as an express representation by Proposer that the Proposer and all affiliated entities that will perform work on this project have full knowledge of the scope, nature, quality and quantity of the work to be performed, and the detailed requirements and conditions under which the work is to be performed.
Proposals must be clearly identified on the front of the bid /quote by proposal title and building or buildings. Responsibility for timely submittal and routing of proposals, prior to recording, lies solely with the Proposer. Proposals received after the closing time specified will not be considered.
All persons and minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no Proposer will be discriminated against on grounds of race, religion, ancestry, gender, color, or national origin.
Late proposals may not be accepted, at the discretion of the County, and any proposal so received may be returned to the proposing vendor unopened. In addition, telegraphic and/or proposals sent by electronic devices are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt. Proposing vendors will be expected to allow adequate time for delivery of proposals. Sole responsibility rests with the proposing vendor to see that their proposal is received on time.
Chaffee County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to further negotiate with successful Proposer, and to waive information and minor irregularities in proposals received, and to accept any portion of the proposal if deemed to be in the best interest of Chaffee County to do so. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory execution of a contract by the County and the Proposer. Acceptance of a proposal will not impart any rights to any party including, and without limitation, rights of enforcement, equity, or reimbursement, until the contract and all related documents are approved and properly executed.
Chaffee County will not return proposals, or other information supplied to the County, to the proposing vendor firm.
The successful proposing vendor and its employees will operate as an independent contractor and will not be considered employees of Chaffee County.
There is no expressed or implied obligation on behalf of Chaffee County to reimburse vendor firms for any expenses incurred in preparing proposals or in attending the pre-proposal meeting or an interview in response to this request for proposal. No such reimbursement will be made.
The agreement is scheduled to run thru December 2023.
Questions may be directed via email to Robert Christiansen at bchristiansen@chaffeecounty.org.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 20, 2020
