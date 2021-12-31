Public Notice
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lawrence F. Petrini, Deceased.
Case Number 2021PR42
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before May 15, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.
Marla S. Petrini
333 S. Monroe St. #105
Denver, CO 80209
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address)
Marla Petrini
333 S. Monroe St. #105
Denver, CO 80209
Phone Number: 303-249-2743
E-mail: petrinims@aol.com
Published in The Mountain Mail December 17, 24 and 31, 2021
