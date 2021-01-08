PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION FOR A MAJOR SUBDIVISION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, January 25, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 E. 1st Street, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The hearing is regarding a major impact review application submitted by Scott Street LLC (represented by Bill Smith and Lee Hunnicutt) for a major subdivision located at 825 Scott Street. The applicants are requesting major impact review approval to subdivide the 1.2 acre parcel into 7 lots that meet the dimensional and development standards of the R-4 zone district
Interested individuals may make comments during the public hearing via GoToWebinar at the above link. Comments may also be submitted via email ahead of time to kristi.jefferson@cityofsalida.com by 12:00pm on January 25th. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department by calling (719) 530-2626. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information
Published in The Mountain Mail January 8, 2021
