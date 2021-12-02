PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR
THE PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET OF
THE SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that an open meeting of the South Arkansas Fire Protection District Board of Directors will be held at the District office at 124 E Street, Salida, Colorado, on the 13th day of December, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. The District Board will consider the annual budget for the year beginning January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022. Any person may attend and participate in the hearing. A copy of the budget can be viewed at the District office.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 3, 2021
