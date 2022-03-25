PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF
SALIDA CONCERNING A NOISE PERMIT APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on April 5, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m. a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366. The hearing concerns a Noise Permit Application filed by Angela Winston of High Side! Bar and Grill, located at 300 West Sackett Avenue in Salida, Colorado.
The applicant is requesting to provide amplified sound outdoors for the Pole Peddle Paddle Race after-party on April 17, 2022, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., which is outside of the months in which amplified sound is typically permitted.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearings. Further information on the application may be obtained from the City Administrator, (719) 539-4555.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 25, 2022
