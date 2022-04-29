PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of James S. Thomas a/k/a James S. Thomas Jr. a/k/a James Stanley Thomas a/k/a James Stanley Thomas Jr. a/k/a James Thomas a/k/a Jim Thomas, Deceased
Case Number 22PR30009
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 31, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Alan Thomas
7769 Elmwood Lane
Denver, CO 80221
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Kyle C. Boschen
The Boschen Law Firm, P.C.
650 South Cherry Street, Suite 1100,
Denver, CO 80246
Phone Number: 303-861-0096
E-mail: kyle@boschenlaw.com
FAX Number: 303-380-1113
Atty. Reg.#: 27213
Published in The Mountain Mail April 29 and May 6 and 13, 2022
