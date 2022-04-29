PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of James S. Thomas a/k/a James S. Thomas Jr. a/k/a James Stanley Thomas a/k/a James Stanley Thomas Jr. a/k/a James Thomas a/k/a Jim Thomas, Deceased

Case Number 22PR30009

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 31, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Alan Thomas

7769 Elmwood Lane

Denver, CO 80221

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Kyle C. Boschen

The Boschen Law Firm, P.C.

650 South Cherry Street, Suite 1100,

Denver, CO 80246

Phone Number: 303-861-0096

E-mail:  kyle@boschenlaw.com

FAX Number: 303-380-1113

Atty. Reg.#:  27213

Published in The Mountain Mail April 29 and May 6 and 13, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.