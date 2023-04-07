PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing during their regular meeting May 9, 2023 in Salida, for the purpose of considering a Special Event Permit for Renewal 2023 to be held September 21-23, 2023 at the Meadows Farm, 14998 County Road 350, Buena Vista. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The event is proposed for 7500 spectators. There will be amplified sound and a liquor license.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this request is available for public inspection in the Commissioners’ office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida during business hours or by calling 719-539-2218. Information will also be available via the County website at https://chaffeecoco.portal.civicclerk.com/ once the meeting packet is published. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 7, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.