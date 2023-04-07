PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Salida
448 E. First Street, STE 112
Salida, Colorado 81201
Office Phone: (719) 966-9378
BIDS for construction of the 2023 Aquatic Center Hot Water Main will be received via https://www.bidnetdirect.com/ -> search -> 2022 - 05 SHSAC hot water line replacement (https://www.bidnetdirect.com/private/buyer/solicitations/2972349757) until 9:00 AM, May 5th, 2023 . At which time, they will be opened and publicly read.
The project consists of the replacement of approximately 1,800 linear feet of 6” ductile iron pipe with 6” HDPE Butt fusion welded pre-insulated pipe. The existing ductile iron pipe will be abandoned in place, the new pipe will be laid offset from the existing pipe.
Bid Bond, Performance, and Payment Bonds are required. The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 9:00 am on April 25th, 2023, at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center 410 W. Rainbow Blvd, Salida, CO 81201. Contractors must have the capability to communicate via email and submit project documentation via cloud tools such as Dropbox.
All bid questions to be submitted online at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/ project: 2022 - 05 SHSAC hot water line replacement, no faxes to the City Engineer.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available on April 7th. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Paper copies of the Contract Bid Documents may be obtained by qualified contractors from Crabtree Group, Inc., 325 D. Street, Salida, CO 81201 upon the submittal of a $100.00 fee in the form of a check made out to the Crabtree Group, Inc. (submitted at time of request), and the requester’s FedEx or UPS shipping account number (to be used for the shipping of the documents). Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of: 2023 Aquatic Center Hot Water Main and must be sent to both of the following email addresses: tvandaveer@crabtreegroupinc.com, david.daley@cityofsalida.com. All other requests for documents shall be to the City of Salida via public records request.
Dates of Advertisement: April 7 & 11, 2023
Parks and Recreation Director
Published in The Mountain Mail April 7 and 11, 2023
