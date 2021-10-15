PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Budget
Notice is hereby given that: (i) a proposed budget has been submitted to the Southern
Chaffee County Regional Library District Board of Trustees for the ensuing year of 2022; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the Salida Regional
Library, where same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees to be held at the Salida Regional Library, 405 ‘E’ St., Salida, CO, on October 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm.
Any interested elector of such Southern Chaffee County Regional Library District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 15, 2021
