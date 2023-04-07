PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO

ORDINANCE NO. 06

SERIES OF 2023

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE GROOVER ANNEXATION

INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on March 21, 2023, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 4 day of April, 2023.

CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO

_____________________

Dan Shore, Mayor

[SEAL]

ATTEST:

_____________________

City Clerk/Deputy Clerk

PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 21st day of March, 2023, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 4th day of April , 2023.

__________________________

City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail April 7, 2023

