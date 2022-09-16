PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
08/01/2022 - 08/31/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 1569.62; A-1 Tablecloth Company Inc., 583.73; AAdrone-tech, LLC, 150.00; Abby Groover, 332.46; Accent USA, Inc., 643.33; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 531.00; Alex Wiser, 15.00; Allen Jay Properties LLC, 1000.00; Altamont Inc, 13492.00; Alvarez Enterprises, Inc., 126.12; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 4804.49; American Health Holding, Inc., 8.44; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 755.35; Ann Bunting, 0.00; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 396.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1583.11; Artchange, Inc, 150.00; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 734.70; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2660.13; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2664.47; AutoZone, 77.65; Badger Meter Inc, 12974.91; Betty Scofield, 556.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 1053.58; BoundTree Medical, 589.73; Brady Brothers Inc., 1014.51; Brian Allen, 468.75; Browns Hill Engineering & Controls, 140.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1540.03; Butala Construction Company, 3013.83; C.S. Collins Inc., 565.65; Canyon River Instruction LLC, 1265.00; Carey D. Hallett, 2250.00; Carol Babcock, 35.00; Cellco Partnership, 1155.08; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 5000.00; CenturyLink, 388.63; Cesare, Inc, 911.40; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2018.27; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 829.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 483.24; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris R. Wojtecki, 400.00; Christina Gramann, 300.00; Christopher L. Hudson, 1000.00; City of Salida, 11159.08; CivicPlus, LLC, 270.00; Clark Roberts, 270.00; Colonial Life, 331.86; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 11235.50; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 20.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 116523.40; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 2500.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 321.87; Conservation Legacy, 1594.92; Constructive Solutions, 9940.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 5092.45; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 187.91; Curtis Milstein, 550.34; Dale Williams, 175.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 990.00; David Lady, 310.24; DME Solutions Inc, 153.75; DPC Industries, Inc., 1749.46; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 4900.00; Elite Brands of Colorado, 148.70; Ennis-Flint Inc, 3970.04; Erin Kelley, 258.88; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; FBS Automotive, Inc., 62.39; FCI IND INC, 3781.63; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1705.61; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 1994.84; Fire and Police Pension Association, 45985.03; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 4088.78; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 3124.74; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 644.12; G2M, LLC, 3240.00; Galls, LLC, 3608.64; Gary S. Johnson, 5000.00; Glacier Bank, 23797.82; Glenn Eggemeyer, 143.09; GMCO LLC, 152057.55; Gobin’s Inc., 1697.63; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.00; GovOS, Inc., 1460.00; Grainger, 4314.40; Harald Kasper, 1204.09; Hardline Equipment LLC, 2495.89; Harland Clarke Corp., 270.81; Hazel Miller, 2500.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 1525.50; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 1006.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 427.08; Impresco LLC, 1277.32; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 31868.48; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jim Smyth, 1000.00; JLL PIONEER, INC, 672.60; John D. Joyce, 1000.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 686.57; Justin Hill, 952.26; JVA, Incorporated, 935.00; Kaizen Auto Care, LLC, 8827.24; Kenneth Layton, 80.00; Lance R Thonhoff, 446.90; Leslie J. Choy, 1000.00; Linda K. Cook, 102.00; MACK Pack LLC, 468.23; Materials Management Co, 475.70; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 450.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 8083.82; Michael Aiello, 200.00; Michael Haynes, 1000.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 93.85; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 108.95; Mobile Record Shredders, 12.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 190.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 442.50; Most Dependable Fountains Inc., 5420.00; Mountain States Imaging, LLC, 39891.80; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 377.02; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 22.56; Nalco Company, 5635.58; Narva Enterprises, LLC, 2120.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 217.77; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 684.07; Paymentech, LLC, 1974.56; Pinnacol Assurance, 12799.56; Pitney Bowes, 665.67; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 128.65; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 56771.02; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; RAD Inc, 14.57; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 300.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 438.25; River Valley Builders, 750.00; Riverside Trophies, 285.00; Rob Martellaro, 367.03; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 148.10; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 406.54; Salida Auto Parts, 1045.77; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida High School Athletics and Activities, 200.00; Salida Hospital District, 459.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 600.00; Sara Law, 200.07; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 12059.50; SGS North America Inc, 3157.43; Sheila Sears, 2750.00; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 65722.61; Slate Communications, 3371.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2896.22; South Arkansas Fire Protection District, 150.00; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 436.92; Spirit Xpress L.L.C., 1000.00; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1005.80; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 770.00; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, -24.00; Taylor H Boone, 3500.00; TerraQuest, Inc., 11270.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 405.80; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4602.23; The Neenan Company LLLP, 8755.00; Thomas Sawyer, 200.00; Thryv, Inc, 133.42; Timber Line Electric & Control Corp., 1395.00; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 8823.00; Tom Pokorny, 2500.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 232.34; Trans-West Inc., 698.25; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 10142.86; Tyler Business Forms, 2315.60; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 10306.31; United Roofing of Colorado, LLC, 9675.68; US Postmaster, 1368.42; USA Blue Book, 5679.85; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 205.40; VeriCheck, Inc., 327.71; VeriTrace, Inc, 148.45; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1002.66; Western Recreation Industries, Inc., 160.00; Willa Williford, 1092.00; Wilson Williams, LLP, 16927.70; Winsupply of Salida, 390.36; Xcel Energy - Salida, 26785.90; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 71572.50; Zach Talbert, 30.00;
$1,020,962.68
Payroll Expenditure:
August 2022, $539,586.03
Total August Expenditures: $1,560,548.71
Published in The Mountain Mail September 16, 2022
