PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 07
SERIES OF 2023
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE GROOVER ANNEXATION AS MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-2) ZONE DISTRICT
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on March 21, 2023, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 4 day of April, 2023.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
___________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
_______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 21st day of March, 2023, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 4th day of April , 2023.
___________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail April 7, 2023
