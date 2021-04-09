PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 05
SERIES OF 2021
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE UPCHURCH ANNEXATION.
WHEREAS, on December 14, 2020, Tory and Clee Upchurch (the “Owners”), filed an General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 5.32 acres located between County Roads 140 and 141, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado; plus a portion of County Road 140 stretching from the existing City limits at the eastern terminus of County Road 141 approximately 1,274 feet to the western terminus of County Road 141, totaling approximately 2.58 acres, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108, the City Council by Resolution No. 04, Series of 2021 specified that the City Council would hold a hearing on the proposed annexation at its regular meeting on April 20, 2021, commencing at the hour of 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108 to -110, the City Council on April 20, 2021 held a duly-noticed public hearing to consider the proposed annexation; and
WHEREAS, notice of such hearing was published on March 12, 2021; March 19, 2021; March 26, 2021; and April 2, 2021 in The Mountain Mail newspaper; and
WHEREAS, C.R.S. §31-12-105(1)(e) provides that prior to the completion of any annexation within a three-mile area, the municipality shall have in place a plan for that area, which generally describes the proposed location, character, and extent of streets, subways, bridges, waterways, waterfronts, parkways, playgrounds, squares, parks, aviation fields, other public ways, grounds, open spaces, public utilities and terminals for water, light, sanitation, transportation and power to be provided by the municipality and the proposed land uses for the area; and
WHEREAS, the City hereby sets forth its Findings of Fact, Determinations, and Conclusions with regard to annexation to the City of the Upchurch Annexation; and
WHEREAS, the City currently has in place a Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents which constitute the City's annexation plan.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The City incorporates the foregoing recitals as findings and determinations by the City Council.
2. The annexation to the City of the Upchurch Annexation described on Exhibit A is hereby approved pursuant to any conditions of approval included in the annexation agreement, and such real property is hereby annexed to and made a part of the City of Salida.
3. Within ten (10) days after final publication of this Ordinance, the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado, on behalf of the City shall:
A. File one (1) copy of the Annexation Plat and the original of this Annexation Ordinance in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado;
B. File for recording three (3) certified copies of this Annexation Ordinance and three (3) copies of the Annexation Plat, containing a legal description of the annexation parcel, with the County Clerk and Recorder of Chaffee County, Colorado, with directions to the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder to file one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Division of Local Government of the Department of Local Affairs of the State of Colorado and one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Colorado Department of Revenue; and
C. File one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map in the office of the County Assessor of Chaffee County, Colorado.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on April 6th, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 20th day of April, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING AT A PUBLIC HEARING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the day of ____ , 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
P.T. Wood, Mayor
P.T. Wood, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ___day of___, 2021, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the___ day of___, 2021.
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail April 9, 2021
