PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council for the City of Salida, Colorado will hold a Public Hearing for Ordinance 2021-05. It will be held at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, remotely through GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360. At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against said ordinance. Exhibits will be located in the April 20, 2021 packet at https://cityofsalida.com/meetings?field_microsite_tid_1=27 Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on April 20, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado. Visit https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information to view the County Dashboard and Emergency Declaration and City of Salida COVID-19 Action Plan
Published in The Mountain Mail April 9, 2021
