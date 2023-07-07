PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING RECONSIDERATION OF A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on Monday, July 24, 2023 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The variance approved at a June 26th meeting will be reconsidered due to an internet issue that prevented the record from being complete at the time of initial consideration. The record is now complete and a hearing for the following variance presides:
The applicants, Martin & Adriane Kuhn, are requesting approval for one variance on the property located at 147 W. 4th Street, legally known as Part Lots 24, 25, & 26 Block 60 Haskells Addition, City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The purpose of the request is to receive a variance from the minimum side yard setback for an accessory structure. Accessory structures in the Medium Density Residential (R-2) zone district require a minimum side yard setback of three (3) feet. The applicants are requesting a minimum allowed side yard setback of 16” for an existing shed.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department at (719) 530-2638 or planning@cityofsalida.com.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors, Planning Commissioners and Board Members, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 7, 2023
