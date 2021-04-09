PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 03
(Series 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO APPROVING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW FOR A 1.72 ACRE PARCEL LOCATED WEST OF HOLMAN AVENUE AND LEGALLY KNOWN AS LOT 2 OF AMBROSE SUBDIVISION, CURRENTLY ZONED R-2, TO PLACE A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OVERLAY ON THE PROPERTY, AND APPROVE THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND 7-LOT MAJOR SUBDIVISION FOR HOLMAN COURT
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on March 16, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of April, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 6th day of April, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
By: _________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
ATTEST:
____________________
City Clerk
(SEAL)
Published in The Mountain Mail April 9, 2021
