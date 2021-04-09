PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION FOR A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on April 26th, 2021, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277. Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on April 26th, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in person in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado. The hearing concerns an application for a Planned Development known as “Jane’s Place” located on a .46 ac parcel at the southwest corner of Highway 291 and W. 3rd Street. The lot is currently zoned Commercial (C-1) and legally known as a Tract in the NW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 32 T50N R9E of the N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The application has been submitted by the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
The general purpose of the hearing is to review and consider the applicant’s proposal for a four-building, 17-unit “community housing” development with a variety of dwelling types, a coffee shop, community meeting room, and administrative offices, plus other amenities. Any recommendation by the Planning Commission for the Planned Development shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and a public hearing, currently scheduled for June 1st, 2021, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., to be conducted remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366. Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on June 1st, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in person in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearings. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634. Public comment can be submitted via mail to the City of Salida at the address above (attn: Community Development Department) or via email at publiccomment@cityofsalida.com until 12:00PM the days of the hearings.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual Planning Commissioners or City Councilors outside of the public hearings while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex-parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meetings via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information Published in The Mountain Mail April 9, 2021
