PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Donald L. Craig also known as Donald Lee Craig and Donald Craig, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR0021
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before January 4, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Brad Craig
405 Chipeta Avenue
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Brad Craig (Pro Se)
PO Box 94
405 Chipeta Avenue
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Phone Number: 719-207-0287
Email: bradcraig_napa@hotmail.com
Published in The Mountain Mail October 4, 11 and 18, 2022
