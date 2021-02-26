PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Thomas C. Rawlins, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30003

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before June 26, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Elizabeth S. Rawlins

c/o Anderson Law Group

7385 W. US Highway 50

Salida, Colorado 81201

Attorney for Elizabeth S. Rawlins:

David K. Johns, Esq., #19818

Anderson Law Group, P.C.

7385 W. US Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-539-7003

E-mail: david@anderson-LG.com

FAX Number: 719-539-2206

Published in The Mountain Mail February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

