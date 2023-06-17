PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Woolmington Agricultural Subdivision Exemption
Applicants: Robert & Sharon Woolmington, represented by Taylor Woolmington
Location: 16500 County Road 328 and Vacant Parcel #3269244-00-011, Buena Vista
Zone: Rural
Request: To subdivide 80.6 acres into two (2) parcels of 78.57 acres (Parcel A-Remainder Parcel) and 2.03 acres (Parcel B). Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property. A 20’ wide access easement from County Road 238 will provide access to the property.
Planner: Christie Barton, 719-530-5572, cbarton@chaffeecounty.org
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., Buena Vista. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida or on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org. If you have any comments, you may send comments to the planner by email or drop off a paper copy so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter. You may also present your concerns at the public meeting in person or via Zoom.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.