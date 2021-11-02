PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address:
142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Timothy Joshua Hayes
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Father Joseph
Case Number: 2021C54
Division 1 Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 10/26/2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Timothy Joshua Hayes
be changed to
Father Joseph
SEAL
By ______________
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail October 29 and November 2 and 5, 2021
