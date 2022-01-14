PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Land Use Code Text Amendment – Amend Sections 5.2.3 A, F & I of the Land Use Code, for Certified Mailings
Applicants: Chaffee County Staff
Request: Amend Section 5.2.3 A, F & I of the Land Use Code to correct wording for removal the certified, return receipt mailing requirement and replace it with consistent wording for first class mail notice requirement. Text is available at chaffeecounty.org/Planning-and-Zoning.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and is held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Board of County Commissioners Hearings: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, starting at 9:15 a.m., to be held in the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., Buena Vista. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. If you have any comments, you may write a comment via www.Chaffeespeaks.org, or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 14, 2022
