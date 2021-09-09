PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, October 11th, 2021 – 6:30p.m.
Public Hearing – Major Subdivision – Tailwind II – Preliminary Plat
Monday, October 11th, 2021 – 6:30pm
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees and Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, October 11th at 6:30pm for review of a Preliminary Plat for a proposed Major Subdivision submitted by Tailwind Group, LLC for 7625 W US Hwy 50, parcel #380511200034, 54.25 acres, situated east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of Hwy 50 and north of Little River Ranch/a portion of unincorporated Chaffee County. The application proposes to divide the 54.25 acres into 56 lots, including a 31.25-acre outlot. The Preliminary Plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - In Person OR Telephone Attendance of Public. The Board of Trustees and Planning & Zoning Commission will meet in person at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 822 6016 4739. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82260164739 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 10, 2021
