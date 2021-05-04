PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSAL (RFQ/P) FOR A Strategic Plan Consultant
Salida School District R-32-J
The district requires the assistance of an outside expert(s) in the renewal of a comprehensive strategic plan to ensure that programs meet the educational and support service needs of the district into the future. In particular, the Board of Education began a conversation regarding significant changes to the graduation guidelines. The District has paused the conversation because sufficient federal stimulus dollars have allowed the community to more fully discuss any changes in programming. The district is looking for outside expertise to lead the next stage of staff and community conversations regarding graduation guidelines.
A complete copy of the RFQ/P may be found on the Procurement page of the school district website: www.salidaschools.org
Published in The Mountain Mail May 4, 7, 11 and 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.