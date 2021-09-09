PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 12
SERIES OF 2021
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING A 3.87 ACRE AREA OF LAND KNOWN AS THE CHAFFEE COUNTY GOVERNMENT CAMPUS WITH A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OVERLAY
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on the Planned Development Overlay request for the subject property on July 26, 2021 and forwarded City Council a recommendation of approval of the request, with conditions, pursuant to the submitted application; and
WHEREAS, the project is consistent with the purpose, conditions and evaluation standards for planned development districts; and
WHEREAS, the proposal for the subject property is consistent with the policies and goals of the City’s land use regulations and Comprehensive Plan, and will advance the public interest and welfare; and
WHEREAS, after the positive recommendation was forwarded to the City Council, a public hearing was held by the Salida City Council on September 07, 2021.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section One
That the entirety of the property comprising the Chaffee County Government, to wit, the 3.87 acres is hereby zoned Single-Family Residential (R-1) with a Planned Development Overlay (PD) as shown on the Chaffee County Government Planned Development map attached to this ordinance.
Section Two
Upon approval by the City Council the Chaffee County Government Planned Development Overlay shall be considered a site specific development plan and granted a vested property right. The City Council is approving the vested property right subject to the terms and conditions contained in the development plan and this ordinance and failure to abide by such terms and conditions may, at the option of the City Council, after a public hearing, result in the forfeiture of vested property rights.
Section Three
Upon approval by the City Council the applicant shall submit a final Mylar of Exhibit A; and incorporating the following three (3) conditions of approval for the Mayor’s signature and recordation:
1. The applicant shall meet the recommendations of the Public Works Director including the installation of sidewalks, curb, and gutter along 3rd Street to support the proposed improvements. Civil drawings and a drainage report shall be included for review.
2. Table 16-F Schedule of Dimensional Standards, Table 16-J Off-Street Parking Standards by use, and Table 16-D Schedule of Uses shall be added to the plat prior to recording the Planned Development.
3. Administrative Review and approval will be required for the 15,000 sq. ft Annex addition.
Section Four
The City Clerk is hereby directed to undertake the following actions upon the adoption of this Ordinance:
1. Publish this Ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida.
2. Following recording of the Mylar, the Clerk shall promptly amend the official city zoning district map to incorporate and reflect the planned development overlay of the subject property.
Section Five
This Ordinance shall not have any effect on existing litigation and shall not operate as an abatement of any action or proceeding now pending under or by virtue of any ordinance repealed or amended as herein provided, and the same shall be construed and concluded under such prior ordinances.
Section Six
The provisions of this Ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the Ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 17, 2021, ADOPTED and ORDERED
PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 20th day of August, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 7th day of September 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 9th day of September, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
___________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
_____________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 10, 2021
