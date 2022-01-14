PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Road and Bridge is Accepting Bids for the following item.
Trailer with a pintle hitch to Haul rubber tire Paver/ Backhoe
1. Deck length 24 foot long, 102 inches OD wide wood rumber inlay, cross members 9 “ on center min. Or 1.½ oak rumber inlaid 16” oc or less.
2. BeaverTail - 6 foot wood with rumber inlay with min. 9 inch crossmembers
3. Ramps Rear- 7 foot min.. min 3 foot wide plus tapered approach,wood, Rumber inlaid ,air operated w/ bolt on legs, Cross member 9 inches on center min. Self contained electric /hydraulic is acceptable , longer ramps are acceptable.
4. Deck Height- Less than 37 inches
5. Tie Downs On the Deck- min. every two foot on both sides 1” D rings,
6. Tie Downs on Beavertail - min. 1 on each side 1” D rings
7. Brakes - Air , ABS 2s/1M, Meritor WABO 9 Parking Brakes on all axles
8. Axles - 25000 lb. oil bath, Two Axles
9. Suspension - 49” Spread Spring 9700 Hutch 25000 lb. Heavy Duty 3 leaf springs, for hutch 9700
10. Tires & Wheels - 235/75R 17.5 J,. 8 Bolt (17.5 x 6.75) outboard Hub Pilot
11. Hitch Length - Center of Coupler to Headboard , Appx. 5.3 Feet
12. Hitch Type - 3” Adjustable Lunette Eye/ Pintle, (C) 66000 lb Plate Mount 3/4” Bolts
13. Jack- Twin 2 speed (39000 lb Lift Capacity)
14. Plug - 7 plug Semi
15. Lights - LED lights Sealed wiring Harness, Meeting All DOT. regs.
16. Color - Black, DOT. tape installed
17. Toolbox - Lockable in the Hitch
18. Steps - 3 steps, 1 on the Hitch, one in front of both axles on both sides
19. Safety Chains - ½ “ Grade 70
20. GVWR - min. 53,900 lbs.
21. Mud Flaps - Behind Rear Tires
22. Spare Tire and wheel - 1
23. Safety headboard on main deck - min. 4”
24. Delivered To Saguache Colorado 81149
Trailer Bid
Bid Deadline February 3 /2022 At 4:00pm
Sealed Bids TO :
Saguache County Board of County Commissioner
ATT. Wendi Maez
PO. Box 100
Saguache CO. 81149
Bids good for 45 days after Bid deadline
Company Name ____________________
Phone Number ____________________
E Mail _____________________________
Price Delivered ____________________
Date ______________________________
Signature _________________________
Print Name _______________________
Title ______________________________
Published in The Mountain Mail January 11 and 14, 2022
