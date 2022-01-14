PUBLIC NOTICE

Saguache County Road and Bridge is Accepting Bids for the following item.

Trailer with a pintle hitch to Haul rubber tire Paver/ Backhoe

1. Deck length  24 foot long, 102 inches OD wide  wood rumber inlay,  cross members 9 “ on center min. Or 1.½  oak rumber inlaid 16” oc or less.

2. BeaverTail -  6 foot  wood with rumber inlay  with min. 9 inch crossmembers

3. Ramps Rear-  7 foot min..   min 3 foot wide plus tapered approach,wood, Rumber inlaid ,air operated w/ bolt on legs, Cross member 9 inches on center min. Self contained electric /hydraulic is acceptable , longer ramps are acceptable.

4. Deck Height-  Less than 37 inches

5. Tie Downs On  the Deck-  min. every two foot on both sides 1” D rings,

6. Tie Downs on Beavertail - min. 1 on each side 1” D rings

7. Brakes - Air , ABS 2s/1M, Meritor  WABO 9 Parking Brakes on all axles

8. Axles   -  25000 lb. oil bath, Two Axles

9. Suspension -  49” Spread Spring 9700 Hutch 25000 lb. Heavy Duty 3 leaf springs, for hutch 9700

10.  Tires & Wheels -  235/75R  17.5 J,. 8 Bolt  (17.5 x 6.75) outboard  Hub Pilot

11. Hitch Length -    Center of Coupler to Headboard , Appx. 5.3 Feet

12. Hitch Type - 3” Adjustable Lunette Eye/ Pintle, (C) 66000 lb Plate Mount 3/4”  Bolts

13. Jack- Twin 2 speed  (39000 lb Lift Capacity)

14. Plug - 7 plug Semi

15. Lights - LED lights  Sealed wiring Harness, Meeting All DOT. regs.

16. Color -   Black,  DOT.  tape installed

17. Toolbox - Lockable in the Hitch

18. Steps - 3 steps, 1 on the Hitch,  one  in front of both axles on both sides

19. Safety Chains -  ½ “ Grade 70

20.  GVWR -  min. 53,900 lbs.

21. Mud Flaps - Behind Rear Tires

22. Spare Tire and wheel - 1

23. Safety headboard on main deck - min. 4”

24.  Delivered To Saguache Colorado 81149

Trailer Bid

Bid Deadline  February 3 /2022 At 4:00pm

Sealed Bids TO :

Saguache County Board of County  Commissioner

ATT. Wendi Maez

PO. Box 100

Saguache CO. 81149

Bids good for 45 days after Bid deadline

Company Name ____________________

Phone  Number ____________________

E Mail _____________________________

Price Delivered ____________________

Date ______________________________

Signature _________________________

Print Name _______________________

Title ______________________________

Published in The Mountain Mail January 11 and 14, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.