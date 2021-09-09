PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 13
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 16 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE, REGARDING LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT, TO ADDRESS CHANGES TO FAMILY CHILD CARE HOMES REQUIRED BY RECENT STATE LEGISLATION
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on August 17, 2021, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 17th day of August, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 7th day of September, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 7th day of September, 2021.
City of Salida
______________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail September 10, 2021
