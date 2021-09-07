Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Determination of Heirs or Devisees or Both and of Interests in Property of:
Dwight Patton, Jr.
Deceased
Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC
Jenna L. Mazzucca
1604 H St
Salida, CO 81201
719-207-4279
Fax: 719-539-3020
Attorney # 40027
Case Number: 2021PR30028
Division Courtroom
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION TO INTERESTED PERSONS AND OWNERS BY DESCENT OR SUCCESSION
PURSUANT TO § 15-12-1303, C.R.S.
To all interested persons and owners by descent or succession (List all names of interested persons and owners by descent or succession):
Kay Brua Patton, Krista Kay Roller, Jon Anthony Patton, Jeffry Dwight Patton, Timothy Brua Patton
A petition has been filed alleging that the above decedent(s) died leaving the following property (including legal description if real property):
Property 1
Description of Property: Land
Location of Property: Parcel No. 2 per Amended Patton/Saxton Lot Line Adjustment filed August 25, 2000 at Reception No. 313007 Chaffee County, Colorado
Also described as:
A tract of land in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4 NE/4) of Section 28, Township 13 South, Range 79 West of the 6th PM, Chaffee County, CO, more particularly described as beginning at the Southeast comer of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, thence North 00° 36' 42" West 533.57 feet along the Easterly Boundary of Section 28 at which point is the true point of beginning; thence South 89° 22' 52" West 190.85 feet; thence North 00° 36' 42" West 86.20 feet; thence Southeasterly and parallel to the Three Elk Creek 209 feet more or less to the point of beginning.
Property 2
Description of Property: Land
Location of Property: A tract of land located in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4 NE/4) of Section 28, Township 13 South, Range 79 West of the 6th PM, Chaffee County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast corner; thence North 00° 51' 52" East 45.57 feet; thence North 00° 40' 12" West 67.37 feet; thence South 89° 22' 52" West 60 feet; thence South 00° 36' 42" East 52.94 feet; thence South 89° 22' 52" West 130.85 feet; thence South 00° 36' 42" East 57.09 feet; thence South 89° 45' 19" East 190.91 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.33 acres more or less; Excepting therefrom a roadway easement, said easement being twenty (20) feet wide, ten (10) feet on each side of the centerline of an existing roadway running from the East Boundary to the West boundary of the above described parcel; Said easement is to provide ingress and egress and underground utility easements to the tracts to the West as shown on the Patton/Saxton Lot Line Adjustment (amended).
The hearing on the petition will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: October 25, 2021
Time: 8:00am
Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
The hearing will take approximately 15 minutes.
Note:
• You must answer the petition on or before the hearing date and time specified above.
• Within the time required for answering the petition, all objections to the petition must be in writing, filed with the court and served on the petitioner and any required filing fee must be paid.
• The hearing shall be limited to the petition, the objections timely filed and the parties answering the petition in a timely manner. If the petition is not answered and no objections are filed, the court may enter a decree without a hearing.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 31 and September 7 and 14, 2021
